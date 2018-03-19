We’ve become accustomed to seeing the slimmed-down version of LeBron James — the one that follows a strict diet, does not drink beer and avoids eating out.

But James, even when he was in his prime, wasn’t always lean.

The Cavs star hovered around 270 pounds for a good chunk of his career, as he ate what he wanted, and was still dominant on the court.

James, however, once managed to gain a whopping seven (!) pounds during one particular playoff game, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

And the topper: the time James gained seven pounds during an Eastern Conference finals game.

Some Miami Heat teammates saw the scale and attest to it in amazement. James himself just shrugs and calls it “weird as hell.” The truly wild part is that it was from 271 pounds to 278 pounds, though James is much lighter these days.

Not even sure how that’s even possible, especially since it’s not like James was eating during the game. In fact, he was active, so his body should’ve been burning fat and calories. That sounded like a metabolism issue, which James has likely fixed with a macrobiotic diet.