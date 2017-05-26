After scoring 35 points in Game 5 on Thursday night, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for most points scored in NBA Playoffs history, and he seemed pretty humbled by it.

James — who is preparing to play in his seventh consecutive NBA Finals next week — will attempt to win his fourth ring, which can maybe put him in the GOAT discussion as far as NBA players go.

In the past, James has said he’s “chasing a ghost” as far as that title is concerned, but recently seems to be more driven by the MJ comparisons. He did, however, admit that Jordan drove him to play basketball as a kid, and that he tried to mold his game around the GOAT’s.

“First of all, I wear the number because of Mike,” he said. “I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike. When you’re growing up and you’re seeing Michael Jordan, it’s almost like a god.”

LeBron James w/ extended thoughts on Michael Jordan: "I wear the number because of Mike. I fell in love with the game because of Mike." pic.twitter.com/bsrJAqXWEh — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 26, 2017

James may have edged MJ in points scored, but he still needs three more rings to even tie what the GOAT accomplished.