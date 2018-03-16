LeBron James is one of the NBA’s biggest villains, so he’s been subjected to plenty of jeers from fans of opposing teams over the years.

Fans can try as hard as they want, but it’s highly unlikely that they’ll succeed in getting under James’ skin. He’ll even go as far as to respond with a jab of his own, which was the case during Thursday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

A fan at Moda Center attempted to heckle James when a Blazers player was preparing to attempt a free throw, and did so by saying the following.

“Where’s Kyrie?” the fan could be heard saying.

“At ya mama’s house!” James said in response.

That was not a bad zinger by James there. We thought it was funny.