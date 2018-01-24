LeBron James has accomplished much during the course of his 15-year career, and he hit yet another milestone during Tuesday’s game against the Spurs.

James became the youngest player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, and the only player ever to score that many, while also recording 7,000 assists and 7,000 rebounds.

The Cavs star received a standing ovation from Spurs fans after draining a jumper in the waning seconds of the first quarter to reach the milestone. He was asked about the moment after the game, and what it meant to him.

“The moment was unbelievable, something that I never thought,” James said. “It’s never been in my dreams about that moment. The journey is something that I’ve been on for quite awhile now and I would never take that for granted. It’s an unbelievable moment to be able to share something like that with my crazy teammates. Spurs nation, salute to y’all, that was unbelievable, and let’s keep this thing going — strive for greatness.”

The ovation from Spurs fans was a classy gesture, and was almost as impressive as James’ milestone. Kobe Bryant had previously been the youngest player to enter the 30,000 point club, put James — at 33 years and 24 days — surpassed him.

Here's how long it took others to reach 30,000: LeBron: 33 years, 24 days

Kobe: 34, 104

Wilt: 35, 179

Malone: 36, 189

Kareem: 36, 217

Dr J. (NBA & ABA): 37, 54

Dirk: 38, 261

MJ: 38, 321 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 24, 2018

James continues to wreak havoc on opposing teams nearly every game, but unfortunately for the Cavs, it hasn’t translated to success. The Cavs are 1-6 in their last seven games, and they’ll be searching for answers ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Pacers.