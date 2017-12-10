LeBron James was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, and is a lifelong Browns fan.

James, as well as many other Browns fans, was tortured once again on Sunday, when his team jumped out to a 21-7 lead late in the third quarter of their game against the Packers, yet still ended up losing. The Packers outscored the Browns 20-0 in the fourth quarter and overtime, and it’s hard not to feel bad for the winless squad.

The Browns had a chance to keep the Packers out of the end zone and emerge victorious on a third-and-2 situation with just 36 seconds remaining in the game. James was really hoping they would get the stop, as he stated on Twitter.

1 last stop @Browns!! Just 1 more — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 10, 2017

Cleveland, unfortunately, did not get the stop, as Nick Hundley took off running for five yards, and ended up throwing the game-tying touchdown pass on the play that followed.

DeShone Kizer would later throw a costly interception in overtime, which gave the Packers great field position and led to the game-winning touchdown. James was not happy about it.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 10, 2017

The Browns and the facepalm emoji really go hand in hand. James’ tweets were appropriate for the situation.