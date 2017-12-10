LeBron James was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, and is a lifelong Browns fan.
James, as well as many other Browns fans, was tortured once again on Sunday, when his team jumped out to a 21-7 lead late in the third quarter of their game against the Packers, yet still ended up losing. The Packers outscored the Browns 20-0 in the fourth quarter and overtime, and it’s hard not to feel bad for the winless squad.
The Browns had a chance to keep the Packers out of the end zone and emerge victorious on a third-and-2 situation with just 36 seconds remaining in the game. James was really hoping they would get the stop, as he stated on Twitter.
Cleveland, unfortunately, did not get the stop, as Nick Hundley took off running for five yards, and ended up throwing the game-tying touchdown pass on the play that followed.
DeShone Kizer would later throw a costly interception in overtime, which gave the Packers great field position and led to the game-winning touchdown. James was not happy about it.
The Browns and the facepalm emoji really go hand in hand. James’ tweets were appropriate for the situation.