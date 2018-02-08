LeBron James is the judge, jury and executioner as it relates to the Cavs’ roster moves. The team seeks advice from James, attempting to keep him happy, and doesn’t make any transactions without clearing them with LBJ first.

So when Dwayne Wade was traded back to the Miami Heat on Thursday, it clearly didn’t take James by surprise.

Still, James took to Instagram after the big move and wished his BFF good luck in returning to the franchise he won multiple titles with. James said he was “truly happy” for Wade.

James was clearly a part of the brain trust that made the move, so him posting that message seems a bit funny, but it’s certainly not surprising.