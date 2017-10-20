LeBron James has long been an underrated defender, as his strength and frame allow him to chase down players and swat aside their shot attempts.

The Warriors learned that lesson after witnessing “The Block” in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, which helped the Cavs emerge victorious as world champions.

And even Giannis Antetokounmpo — who might be the most dominant big man in the game right now — was no match for James at the rim on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo drove right at James on the play, paying the Cavs forward no attention at all. He probably should have, because LeBron timed his jump perfectly and blocked Antetokounmpo at the rim.

We won’t see Antetokounmpo denied too many times like that this year, as he often just overpowers his opponents.