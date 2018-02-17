LeBron James wasted no time in responding to FOX News anchor Laura Ingraham, which came as a surprise to no one.

James has been known to start fires and then play the victim — making it look as if he took the high road, even though he was the one that stirred the pot in the first place.

That’s what happened on Friday night, when he took to Instagram and responded to Ingraham — who told the Cavs star to “shut up and dribble” — via a post that displayed the following:

“I am more than an athlete” it read.

#wewillnotshutupanddribble

It’s hard to buy calling out President Donald Trump for supposedly not giving “a f— about the people,” and then just responding with some “ra ra ra” post that doesn’t really accomplish much of anything.

James might just be fired up about the new-look Cavs, who have yet to lose since Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood and George Hill joined the team to replace some dead weight.