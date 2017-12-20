The LeBron James-Dwyane Wade duo was described as being similar to Batman and Robin when the two played together in Miami, and they, along with Chris Bosh, once comprised the “Big Three.”

James and Wade won two titles together during that time (2012, 2013), and now that the two veterans have been reunited in Cleveland, a new nickname appeared likely as they attempt to win another championship. Wade did say that he and James are like “peanut butter and jelly” shortly after he cleared waivers and signed with the Cavs in late-September, but that’s not an official nickname per se.

The Cavs lost a close game to the Bucks on Tuesday night, 119-116, but the team has still managed to win 18 of its last 20 games. Now that the Cavs appear to be in midseason form, James decided to reveal a new nickname for him and Wade, which he did after Tuesday’s game.

LeBron James dropped a new nickname for him and Dwyane Wade as the leaders of the first and second unit: Joe Montana and Steve Young — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 20, 2017

Likening James and Wade to Joe Montana and Steve Young isn’t what we’d expect to hear as far as a nickname goes, but it does fit, and is a bit more creative than discussing how they might fit on a sandwich together.