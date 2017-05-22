LeBron James seems to believe he’s treated differently than other athletes after a loss, which speaks to the way he conducts himself when talking to the media.

The reality is that he receives the same level of criticism as any superstar, and when you’re a max player or paid a large percentage of the team’s salary cap, those are the types of questions you’re required to field.

So when the Cavs blew a 21-point lead at home in Sunday night’s game, we all knew he was going to hear it from reporters, and did.

One particular reporter, Kenny Roda, who works for WHBC in Cleveland, asked about James’ poor game and the team’s blown lead, which is a perfectly fair question. James, though, who is always trying to defend his image, went off on the guy and made it personal.

“I was just pretty poor,” James remarked. “What do you want me to say? Seems like you only ask questions when we lose. It’s a weird thing with you Kenny. You always come around when we lose. I swear. …Yeah, ok.”

"I feel like you have to have some type of adversity in order to be successful." – @KingJames MORE: https://t.co/cqHUyM4VLo pic.twitter.com/Y8ae2yXWku — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 22, 2017

James obviously feels that Roda singles him out, but that’s just the type of accountability that comes with being a superstar. The question was fair game.