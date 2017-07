Mr. Basketball finalist/UNLV freshman Amauri Hardy was lucky enough to experience something not to many college hoopers get to — working out with LeBron James, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.

These guys hooped it up together and had a shootaround of sorts at UNLV on Thursday, and here are some photos.

Rose and James will be playing alongside each other in Cleveland this year. As far Westbrook, maybe he and LeBron swapped some stories about Kevin Durant.