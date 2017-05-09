If you come at the king, you’d better not miss. That rule applies to LeBron James — the best player in the NBA right now — as well, which one particular Raptors fan learned during Game 4.

The heckling fan had some words for James while the Cavs were preparing to inbound the ball, and while most players would probably take the high road in this situation, we know this particular player sometimes can’t help himself.

“You mad or nah?!” James responded. “Should be mad at those shoes you picked out today.”

You mad or nah 😂, G.O.A.T @houseofhighlights @bleacherreport #houseofhighlights ( HE WAS TALKING TO THE GUY BESIDE ME, the guys shoes beside me were dress shoes) A post shared by JAKE KHAN (@jakekhan) on May 7, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Let that serve as a lesson to other fans out there considering heckling James. Your shoe game had better be on point if you’re going to come at him.