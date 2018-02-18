LeBron James didn’t want to field questions that were political in nature during All-Star Weekend, but he sure seemed to welcome the controversy on Sunday.

James, who previously said he wouldn’t “shut up and dribble,” wore these white sneakers on the court warming up for the All-Star Game, which displayed the following message:

“More than an athlete”

Don’t come at LeBron. He always has the perfect punch back. His pregame shoes tonight. (📷 by @NBAAllStar) pic.twitter.com/9UghLpT4NX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 18, 2018

James was one of the best players on the court Sunday — playing alongside some of the league’s stars — but he made sure to show that there’s a deeper side to him as well.