The Internet has been buzzing this week about a rumor that indicated LeBron James has narrowed his potential free agency destinations down to four teams (Cavaliers, Lakers, Rockets and 76ers).

This bit of news came in the wake of James looking at schools in the Philadelphia area, sparking talk about him being interested in the 76ers.

Right now, James and his Cavaliers teammates are looking to develop chemistry and hit their stride before the playoffs begin, so he doesn’t need any distractions. That could be why he addressed the rumors during shootaround on Friday, and denied that he has a free agency list in doing so.

“I’ve still got too much work to do here,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “One thing about me and my career, you probably don’t know, you haven’t been around me, that I handle my business accordingly, and when that time comes, I’ll take care of that. But right now, my job right now is to get these guys prepared for the Clippers tonight and then how we can continue to get better going down the stretch….

“I understand that I’m a free agent at the end of the summer, so I understand the frenzy that comes with it,” James said. “It’s not my first rodeo, but I don’t, it doesn’t bother me. I don’t talk about it too much. Like I said, I’ll handle that whenever it comes, but it’s, I understand that the conversation happens here because, first of all, they have cap space. And this league is much better when the Lakers, the Knicks and the Celtics are all good at the same time. That’s just how it is. So that’s what also creates the frenzy.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as James isn’t going to want to weigh in about his plans for the summer during the season. The team has some unfinished business, and is looking to return to the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year.

Still, the rumor does provide a preview of what could take place over the summer, as James didn’t technically deny having interest in any of those teams. He’s clearly keeping all his options open.