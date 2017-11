LeBron James tried to show off for the home crowd during Wednesday night’s game against the Nets, and it didn’t go well.

James picked off a pass from Caris LeVert and appeared headed for an easy breakaway dunk, but he tried to do a bit too much.

The Cavs star attempted a windmill dunk, but it was a bit too strong, and the ball clanged off the back rim.

LeBron wasn't cleared for takeoff pic.twitter.com/reae3LxWJv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2017

Better luck next time, king.