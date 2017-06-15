LeBron James believes he’s the Ultimate Warrior, even though he wasn’t this particular year, with the Cavs winning only one game in the NBA Finals.

With the season in the books, Thursday seemed like the perfect time for James to reveal his new look to the world, and it looks like the 32-year-old is trying to look his age.

He shaved his head, and showed off the new look shirtless at the gym, because of course.

Back at it! #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

We have this video as well.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

At least LBJ doesn’t have to worry about the “hairline” jokes anymore. He no longer has one.