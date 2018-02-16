A FOX News anchor was extremely critical of LeBron James over his recent comments about President Donald Trump.

James stated that the POTUS “really doesn’t give a f— about the people.” Whether he’s right or wrong, he’s entitled to his opinion, and he used his large audience to relay it to the public, as athletes sometimes do.

FOX News anchor Laura Ingraham didn’t take long to respond to James, which she did on Thursday night, and she didn’t mince words, either.

Ingraham said James should “shut up and dribble,” and indicated that he should refrain from weighing in about political matters.

Laura Ingraham says #LeBronJames should "shut up and dribble" and leave political comments to people who didn't leave high school a year early. pic.twitter.com/vwInOpZJZq — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) February 16, 2018

It’s no surprise that a FOX News personality defending the POTUS, but the reality is that James can say what he wants, and he’s not going to stop criticizing Trump anytime soon.