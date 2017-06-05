The Warriors destroyed the Cavs again on Sunday night, winning Game 2 of the NBA Finals by 19 points.

And LeBron James clearly was not happy about it after the game.

James refused to talk to reports at the podium — which is league policy, for what it’s worth — and instead held a media scrum in the locker room. James claims he was upset for having to wait a few minutes to speak after Game 1 is in the books, which apparently is a cardinal sin, or something.

So rather than wait a few minutes, James just skipped out on the podium altogether, and instead had reporters come to him. Sure enough, they did, and when one reporter asked a question he didn’t care for, James got testy with him.

Here’s how the exchange went:

James: Are you a smart guy?

Reporter: I think so.

James: You think so, right? So if we don’t defend home court, what happens?

Reporter: Yeah, I know. That’s what I’m saying.

James: I’m asking you.

Reporter: Well yeah, then you guys are looking at getting swept.

James: Alright. So, that answered your question.

LeBron James had no time for this question. pic.twitter.com/dDzkBklmlp — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 5, 2017

James appeared to be a bit salty during that exchange.