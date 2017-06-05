Quantcast
LeBron James snaps at reporter, gives snarky answer to question (VIDEO)
Posted by on June 5, 2017

The Warriors destroyed the Cavs again on Sunday night, winning Game 2 of the NBA Finals by 19 points.

And LeBron James clearly was not happy about it after the game.

James refused to talk to reports at the podium — which is league policy, for what it’s worth — and instead held a media scrum in the locker room. James claims he was upset for having to wait a few minutes to speak after Game 1 is in the books, which apparently is a cardinal sin, or something.

So rather than wait a few minutes, James just skipped out on the podium altogether, and instead had reporters come to him. Sure enough, they did, and when one reporter asked a question he didn’t care for, James got testy with him.

Here’s how the exchange went:

James: Are you a smart guy?
Reporter: I think so.
James: You think so, right? So if we don’t defend home court, what happens?
Reporter: Yeah, I know. That’s what I’m saying.
James: I’m asking you.
Reporter: Well yeah, then you guys are looking at getting swept.
James: Alright. So, that answered your question.

James appeared to be a bit salty during that exchange.

