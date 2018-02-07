LeBron James completely took over in the final seconds of Wednesday’s overtime thriller against the Timberwolves — with a block, followed by the game-winning jumper — and teammate Isaiah Thomas wanted to celebrate with him.

James, however, appeared to want to enjoy the moment with some of his other colleagues instead.

The four-time MVP drained the game-winner, and then ran toward midcourt to embrace his teammates. Thomas was in the vicinity, and he readied himself for a chest bump, but James elected to do one with Cedi Osman — who averages 7.5 minutes per game — instead. Thomas then grabbed hold of James’ jersey, intent on showing some love to his teammate, but LeBron completely ignored him and instead celebrated with Tristan Thompson.

This is too funny. Watch Isaiah Thomas try to celebrate with LeBron. pic.twitter.com/MqLu5xm6VI — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 8, 2018

Some may view James’ snub to be accidental, but it is interesting that Thomas was critical of the team on Tuesday. James has always been aware of what he and his teammate say to reporters, as well as on social media, so it’s likely that Thomas wasn’t high on the pecking order of players he wanted to celebrate with.