It’s fun to bag on the Cleveland Cavaliers after a miserable close to the season and simply giving up on the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers were front and center for the resting controversy that plagued the NBA this year. The team then fizzled down the stretch, losing the final four games of the season, resting starters for the last two and allowing the Boston Celtics to take the No. 1 seed.

Ask James, though, and the Cavaliers are in a great spot. Dave McMenamin of ESPN caught up with him recently:

“We have a good chance to win it all.”

But why? James isn’t saying:

“I’ve got the answer,” James said. “I’m not giving it to you. But I’ve got the answer why I feel like we’ve got a great chance.”

It’s hard to say what this is, though it should have fans interested. The Cavaliers failed to find an answer below the basket for most of the season and looked sluggish down the stretch.

Maybe James is simply happy to keep playing in the Eastern Conference. Even the Celtics don’t seem like the biggest threat ahead of the Finals, especially if the rest of the conference beats itself up while the Cavaliers coast.

In hindsight, this quote could mean quite a lot alongside waving the white flag in the race for the top seed.