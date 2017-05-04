LeBron James has made a habit of doing things to get under his opponents’ skin while on the court.

Wednesday’s game against the Raptors was no different, when James sent a message to Serge Ibaka about guarding him.

It happened in the second quarter of the game, with James set up on the perimeter. Ibaka stepped out to guard him, and James disrespected him by spinning the ball in his face, twice. Then he calmly drained a three-pointer, looking right at Ibaka in doing so.

LeBron spinning the ball right in front of Ibaka and burying the three…the disrespect 😂💀💯 pic.twitter.com/piVkO1PMJQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2017

Ibaka probably isn’t too happy about the way James trolled him.