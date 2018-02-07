LeBron James showed why he’s the best player on the planet late in Wednesday’s overtime thriller against the Timberwolves.

The game was close throughout, and the visitors had a chance to emerge victorious — with the ball, and the game tied at 138-138.

James had other plans, though.

Jimmy Butler drove the lane with a few seconds remaining in the game, but James denied his layup attempt. Check out this emphatic block.

LeBLOCK to set up the the game-winner pic.twitter.com/ck26g7yfp6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2018

The Cavs then called a timeout with one second remaining in the game, and that was all James needed. He received an inbounds pass near the free-throw line, and then proceeded to turn and drain a fadeaway jumper for the walk-off win.

What a sequence of events.