LeBron James swats away shot, then drills game-winner
February 7, 2018

LeBron James showed why he’s the best player on the planet late in Wednesday’s overtime thriller against the Timberwolves.

The game was close throughout, and the visitors had a chance to emerge victorious — with the ball, and the game tied at 138-138.

James had other plans, though.

Jimmy Butler drove the lane with a few seconds remaining in the game, but James denied his layup attempt. Check out this emphatic block.

The Cavs then called a timeout with one second remaining in the game, and that was all James needed. He received an inbounds pass near the free-throw line, and then proceeded to turn and drain a fadeaway jumper for the walk-off win.

What a sequence of events.