LeBron James knocked down a big shot to give the Cavs a sizable cushion with roughly one minute remaining in Thursday’s game against the Bulls, and he made sure to let his opponents know about it.

James sank a fadeaway jumper with 61 seconds left in the game, giving his team a 113-107 lead, and he was feeling himself afterward. The Cavs superstar turned to the Bulls bench and was then heard yelling the following to rub it in:

“It don’t matter!” James exclaimed.

LeBron filthy fadeaway dagger in final minute, yells “IT DONT MATTER” at Bulls bench. pic.twitter.com/IWbSstiMuJ — Super Cool Wobsley (@World_Wide_Wob) December 22, 2017

It don’t matter how closely players attempt to guard LeBron — he has been draining shots left and right in crunch time so far this season.