LeBron James can do it all. He can drive, shoot, rebound and, as the Wolves learned during Tuesday night’s game, he can pass.

Whether he was showing off, or that really was the best way to get his teammate the ball, James threw an absolutely sick dime during the game.

LBJ spotted Derrick Williams cutting to the hoop, but Andrew Wiggins was in the way. That didn’t really matter, as James threw a pass right through his legs, which led to an easy layup.

With one of the most rare passes you'll ever see….#LeBronJames gets the #AssistOfTheNight for Cleveland! pic.twitter.com/WQ8PY10h7P — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2017

Even Williams didn’t seem to be expecting it, judging by how he handled the pass.