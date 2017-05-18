Isaiah Thomas showed he has big balls for stepping in and attempting to stop a moving freight train — aka LeBron James — that was hurtling toward him in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Thomas proved how tough he is, as even with his team down 25 points in the fourth quarter, he still attempted to step in and draw a charge on James.

The end result was getting James’ midsection all in his face, which seemed uncomfortable, and can be seen in the photo above. He did manage to prevent the easy dunk, however, and forced James to earn his points from the free-throw line.

Ouch.