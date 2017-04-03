Not all is right with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers picked up a win against the Indiana Pacers Sunday night, a much-needed victory given the team’s rocky play as of late.

But in the process, LeBron said something to really set off Tristan Thompson.

And Thompson wasn’t backing down:

Tristan Thompson is EVISCERATING LeBron James in the huddle right now 😳 pic.twitter.com/Rf3DZ9B8xl — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 3, 2017

Not a good look for a team that wants to be competing for titles.

James was quick to tell the media he apologized to Thompson and understands where things went wrong, according to ESPN.com’s Brian Windhorst:

“I have to do a better job of not showing up my teammates out on the floor. I had the right intentions in my mind, but I had the wrong intentions come out of my mouth,” James told Fox Sports Ohio on the court after the game ended. “I take full responsibility for that as the leader of the team. So I got to be a lot better at that and be able to keep that in-house in the locker room and when we’re watching film.”

Thompson did his part to squash the perceived beef as well after talking with James and general manager David Griffin:

“We’re family. Little miscommunication in the huddle. Move forward. Move forward. We’re family. Got each other’s back always. Move forward,” Thompson said. “Not going to get into (the reasons), just miscommunication, like I said. Move forward. It is what it is. Got the win.”

Still, one can’t help but feel this is a rare glance inside the inner workings of one of the NBA’s best teams. The Cavaliers have had problems as of late, going just 5-5 over their last 10.

This is LeBron, so anything of this sort gets bumped to an 11 out of 10 in a hurry. But it will be interesting to see moving forward if this sort of odd occurrence happens again after an immediate shutdown by those involved. Remember, it happened after a win.

