For some reason, out of nowhere, LeBron James chose to take a shot at the Ball family while warming up for Thursday’s game against the Bulls.

Sure, we all know he and Lavar Ball have had their differences, in a petty back-and-forth argument, but apparently, James can’t let it go. Russell Westbrook was mentioned by Ball as well, but we didn’t hear anything from him about it, because he doesn’t pay attention to that stuff.

As for James, well, he mocked Lonzo Ball’s shooting motion in warmups on Thursday.

Notice the laughter, too. James thinks he’s so clever, but really, it’s not a great look

