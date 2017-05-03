The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and most players are focused, with their eyes on the prize. Stephen Curry, for example, took a social media hiatus, and won’t be returning until the postseason is over.

But LeBron James can’t help himself, and he recently came out and said he’s not happy with a brewing company for using his image to help promote their product.

The Cavs are set to square off against the Raptors in Game 2 of their playoff series on Wednesday night, but James carved some time out of his busy schedule to talk about beer, and why he’s unhappy with Great Lakes Brewing for using his likeness to promote Dortmunder Gold Brew (the beer he randomly grabbed during Game 1).

“This is about the last thing I’m trying to worry about right now, my agent and my legal team will take care of it, but yeah I know [Great Lakes] is trying to benefit off of me,” James said, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. “And I heard they were the same company that made all those ‘Quitness’ beers, and now they’re trying to benefit off me this way? Yeah, it’s pretty funny.”

The “Quitness” ale James is referring to dates back to 2010, when he signed with the Heat and Great Lakes trolled him with that limited edition brew.

Anyway, here’s the (now deleted) tweet that likely upset James.

Thanks, LeBron! After LBJ's beer grab, Great Lakes Brewing Company is now offering up a deal Tuesday. https://t.co/Rt8dwjNsaC pic.twitter.com/mv61OetgfL — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) May 2, 2017

James has an estimated net worth of $400 million. You would think that he’d have more important matters to focus on during the playoffs, rather than complaining about a bit of promotion from a beer company. But that’s just who he is.