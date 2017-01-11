The Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Kyle Korver with one thing in mind: for him to knock down three-pointers.

Korver’s presence can stretch opposing defenses and help open the lane up for the team’s Big 3 to get easy buckets close to the hoop. And when you’re shooting 40.9 percent from the perimeter this season as Korver is, you have to respect his shot.

LeBron James recently spoke to reporters about Korver joining the team, and what his role might be, as the stellar shooter donned a Cavs uniform for the first time on Tuesday night against the Jazz.

Here’s what James wants Korver to do from here on out for him to fit in with the Cavs:

“Shoot the ball as soon as it touches your hands,” James said. “Shoot it. We don’t care.”

Korver will likely follow James’ advice.