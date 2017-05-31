With roughly 24 hours until Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off, all eyes are on the Cavs and Warriors as the two will square off on basketball’s biggest stage for the third consecutive time.

But apparently, others are trying to divert some of LeBron James’ attention, and did so by doing a pretty terrible thing.

Vandals showed up to his Los Angeles mansion, and spray-painted the N-word on his front gate, with police responding to a call about it early Wednesday morning. Detectives are investigating further, and are proceeding as if it were a hate crime.

James, obviously, was not at the house during the time of the vandalism, but did have this to say:

LeBron: "No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are … being black in America is tough." — Michael Singer (@msinger) May 31, 2017

There are some terrible people in this world, and this was just another reminder of that.