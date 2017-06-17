LeBron James just can’t let some things go.

James, who always has to get the last word in, recently did just that. As we know, him and Draymond Green went back and forth trading barbs on social media, when James couldn’t help but try to shift the attention from the Warriors’ championship parade onto him, by revealing his new “bald” haircut.

LeBron commented on the “Quickie” shirt Green was wearing, which caused Green to fire back with an Instagram post of his own. We thought the social media war was over, and then James was seen out and about wearing this shirt.

Obviously, the shirt is a reference to the No. 23 he wears, as does Green. Another swing and a miss for James, with this weak attempt.