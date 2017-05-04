The LeBron James-Michael Jordan comparisons may never end, but numbers never lie, and it’s clear which player was the more successful of the two.

Jordan played in his six NBA Finals, and won all of them, while James has a 3-4 record in the big series, which really isn’t very good.

James, however, is the best player in the NBA right now, which is evidenced by how he’s performed in the postseason so far. But let’s not go comparing him to the GOAT, either. LeBron needs to win a few more titles to be put in that discussion.

It’s important to note that James did hit a big milestone during Wednesday night’s blowout win over the Raptors, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time playoff scoring list.

History. LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762) for second on the all-time #NBAPlayoffs scoring list in Game 2 vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ez4qwzVYUk — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 4, 2017

James now needs only 210 points to pass Jordan for No. 1 on the scoring list, which he’ll obviously do. But that’s just one trophy on a large shelf, and James will need a lot more to be considered for the GOAT title. Beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals again would significantly help his case, though.