LeBron James wasn’t expected to play in Saturday night’s showdown with the Wizards after suffering a scratched cornea the night before, but he creatively found a way to make that happen.
James was poked in the eye during Friday night’s game, and needed to find a way to protect himself on Saturday. So he went old-school, and rocked a brightly-colored pair of safety goggles.
He wasn’t initially going to wear them, but maybe the magnitude of the game helped change his mind.
Unfortunately, the goggles’ reign was short-lived.
James did remain in the game, and played more minutes than he usually does, even.
