LeBron James wasn’t expected to play in Saturday night’s showdown with the Wizards after suffering a scratched cornea the night before, but he creatively found a way to make that happen.

James was poked in the eye during Friday night’s game, and needed to find a way to protect himself on Saturday. So he went old-school, and rocked a brightly-colored pair of safety goggles.

LeBron sporting goggles after suffering an eye injury in last night's win. pic.twitter.com/JKIGPT7jeW — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 26, 2017

He wasn’t initially going to wear them, but maybe the magnitude of the game helped change his mind.

As @JasonLloydNBA as my witness, LeBron said last night: 'I ain't playin if I have to wear goggles' — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 25, 2017

Unfortunately, the goggles’ reign was short-lived.

At the 3:37 mark of the first quarter, #Cavs LeBron James discards the goggles. Totally unrelated: Wizards are shooting 81 percent. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 25, 2017

James did remain in the game, and played more minutes than he usually does, even.

