LeBron James has been openly displeased with the Cleveland Cavaliers lately.

Irritated by the team’s depth and the burden the starters carry, LeBron spoke and the Cavaliers listened by hosting a free-agent minicamp Wednesday. Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich, Jordan Farmar and Lance Stephenson were the notable names expected to attend.

Beforehand, James spoke about the participants, according to ESPN.com’s Dave McMenamin:

“I got a history with all those guys except Jordan,” James said after shootaround Wednesday, as the Cavs prepared for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I got a history with Lance too, obviously. I got a history versus Kirk. I played him in a lot of playoff series. And I got a history with Rio [Chalmers]. … At the end of the day, Rio is recovering from his Achilles tear. I hope he’s been doing everything he needs to do just to get back on the floor. He loves to play the game. “I’m a supporter of what this franchise wants to do, no matter what it’s doing. But my focus right now is to get our guys playing championship-level basketball.”

That’s a big endorsement from LeBron, who didn’t come up with suggestions on how to fix the issue after going public with his complaints. The biggest nod goes to Stephenson, the infamous Indiana Pacers defender who followed LeBron around for years irritating him, at one point gifting the world with the blowing-in-the-ear moment.

No doubt Cleveland needs the help. LeBron seems to like the idea and the names involved, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise if one of the guys signs a contract within the next day or so.