It’s no secret that Ndamukong Suh, during the majority of his career, has made a habit of putting cheap shots on his opponents.

He’s toned it down a bit recently, and isn’t going viral for stepping on Aaron Rodgers’ leg, or Evan Dietrich-Smith’s arm. But still manages to get some shots in when he can.

Like during Sunday’s game against the Patriots, when he jumped offside and flattened David Andrews with an unnecessary shove.

Ndamukong Suh Jumps Offsides And Takes (Questionable) Cheap Shot At Patriots Center David Andrews pic.twitter.com/aejRWzOdbA — SportsCast (@SportsCast_THN) January 1, 2017

Running back LeGarrette Blount was asked about Suh after the game, and said he’s always been a dirty player.

“He’s a dirty player, he’s always been a dirty player, (and) he’s always going to be a dirty player,” Blount said, per Joe Giza of WBZ. “There’s no room in the game for that. At some point in time, guys have to defend themselves when he’s doing the things that he does. Hopefully, there’s something to be said about it. All in all, he got his ass beat. They lost, he ran into the locker room after the game. We’re good.”

#Patriots 5th Quarter: @LG_Blount with some strong words about Ndamukong Suh. More tonight on Sports Final #WBZ pic.twitter.com/i9UElSMnW6 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 1, 2017

Blount isn’t saying anything that others haven’t mentioned. He’s not wrong.