Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount has run over many would-be tacklers over the years, as his downhill running style often sees him overpowering his opponents.

But Blount, even weighing 250 pounds, is more athletic than many give him credit for.

The Bears learned that lesson during Sunday’s game, when Blount produced a long run that was capped off by him hurdling safety Eddie Jackson. Blount picked up steam in the open field, went airborne and perfectly cleared Jackson.

Blount showed that even a 1st-and-20 situation is no problem for him, as his long run gave the team a fresh set of downs.