LeGarrette Blount runs over Vikings defender on TD run
Posted by on January 21, 2018

Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount did his best Marshawn Lynch impression during Sunday’s NFC title game.

Blount received a handoff early in the second quarter on a first-and-10 situation from the 11-yard line, and he did the rest. The Eagles running back went “Beast Mode” as he burst through a hole and was met by Vikings linebacker Andrew Sendejo. Blount wasn’t fazed, though, as he went right at Sendejo and ran right through him. The end result was an 11-yard touchdown.

Blount showed he’s still the physical, downhill runner he’s always been on that particular play.