Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount did his best Marshawn Lynch impression during Sunday’s NFC title game.

Blount received a handoff early in the second quarter on a first-and-10 situation from the 11-yard line, and he did the rest. The Eagles running back went “Beast Mode” as he burst through a hole and was met by Vikings linebacker Andrew Sendejo. Blount wasn’t fazed, though, as he went right at Sendejo and ran right through him. The end result was an 11-yard touchdown.

Blount runs over people on his way to the endzone pic.twitter.com/AHgnUJ4vo6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2018

Blount showed he’s still the physical, downhill runner he’s always been on that particular play.