The Baltimore Ravens could use a running back like LeGarrette Blount.

Blount has yet to find a home in free agency after failing to rejoin the New England Patriots or land with a new team he’s been linked to such as the New York Giants.

While he hasn’t been officially linked to the Ravens, ESPN.com’s Jamison Hensley certainly makes an interesting case for the connection:

The Ravens are a franchise built on defense and running the ball. Blount’s bruising running style is how Baltimore loves to play. He is a Ravens-type player, even though he’s played with two of the team’s biggest rivals (Patriots and Steelers).

Style aside, the Ravens probably have the worst backfield in the AFC North, if not the AFC as a whole.

Last year, Terrance West only ran for 774 yards and five scores. Kenneth Dixon put up 382 and two. The front office didn’t go out of its way to grab a rookie, Danny Woodhead isn’t an every-down back and Javorius Allen has been hit or miss.

Blount probably understands the situation and can demand more than the Ravens would prefer to pay a back who is around the ripe age of 30. But at the same time, he rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. The Ravens don’t need him to be a workhorse—rather, just an effective part of a committee.

While some laughed at Blount for failing to find a deal before the draft like Adrian Peterson did, he might get the last laugh if a team like Baltimore shrugs and pays him what he wants.

Blount would certainly fit right in with the rest of the AFC North.