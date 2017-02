Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl ring after his team emerged victorious over the Falcons, 34-28.

Brady now has more rings than any other player, and teammate LeGarrette Blount is sold that he’s the greatest ever.

He told Brady that on the field after the game.

LeGarrette Blount had a message for Belichick and Brady #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RAKnf5o2Zv — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) February 6, 2017

Many believe that he’s correct in his assessment.