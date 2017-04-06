Leonard Fournette and the Carolina Panthers are a match made in heaven.

Fournette, the big, bruising back out of LSU often cited as the best in class, would make quite a formidable backfield next to Cam Newton in Carolina.

The Panthers are at least thinking about the idea and will host Fournette for a pre-draft visit, per the Charlotte Observer‘s Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue:

But no matter – Fournette will be in Charlotte next week for a private visit with the Panthers, a source told the Observer.

What makes this more interesting is the fact we’ve talked about Carolina’s willingness to perhaps trade up in the draft, perhaps for Fournette. Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee brought this up:

Lots of talk/rumor about Carolina (picking at No. 8) trying to obtain #49ers' No. 2 pick. Told there's nothing currently in the works. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 29, 2017

Carolina could go after plenty of backs in this deep class, but Fournette is the perfect blend of complementary play with Jonathan Stewart before eventually taking over as a workhorse.

The Panthers might not need to trade up at all to get the back they desire, either. Either way, this scenario makes for the most exciting pre-draft visit on the calendar so far.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

Email Twitter