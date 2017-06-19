Leonard Fournette is ready for the pads to come on.

The Jaguars’ rookie running back worked with the second team at the padless organized team activities and minicamp. For him, the full contact of training camp can’t get here soon enough.

“The first day in pads, it’s going to be crazy,” Fournette told The Florida Times-Union. “Instead of me running towards Calais (Campbell) and stopping, I have to really block him now. That’s one of the things that’s in the back of my head. It should be fun going out there, getting better, competing with each other, getting each other better. I love this team.”

The thought of trying to tackle the 6’0″, 240-pound Fournette is probably in the back of lot of his teammates’ heads as well. Even though Fournette is officially behind Chris Ivory on the depth chart, Fournette’s arrival has altered the Jaguars’ playbook.

Fournette ran for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns in three years at LSU and the Jaguars used the No. 4 overall pick on him. He says he plans to stay mostly in Jacksonville and work out in the weeks leading up to training camp.

The Jaguars have to be happy with his attitude so far.