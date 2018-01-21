Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was emotional after his team came up just short against the Patriots in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Jaguars held a lead throughout most of the contest, but a late scoring drive led by Tom Brady gave the Patriots a 24-20 lead, and the team’s defense forced a turnover on downs with under two minutes remaining. Jacksonville’s offense never got the ball back after that.

Fournette turned in a decent performance in the game, with 24 carries for 76 yards, and one touchdown. He was playing on a sprained ankle, which may have hampered his production a bit. Either way, he was emotional after the loss, as he was seen talking to Patriots defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois on the field while players were shaking hands. Fournette shed a few tears and was seen wiping them off his face as he chatted it up with the Patriots veteran.

Pats' Rickey Jean-Francios comforting an emotional Leonard Fournette pic.twitter.com/1LKE8nku2r — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 21, 2018

Fournette wasn’t the only Jaguars player to shed a tear, either. Bortles was seen crying on the sideline after Dion Lewis sealed the game with an 18-yard run for a first down.