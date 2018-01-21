Quantcast
Leonard Fournette cries on field after loss in AFC title game
January 21, 2018

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was emotional after his team came up just short against the Patriots in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Jaguars held a lead throughout most of the contest, but a late scoring drive led by Tom Brady gave the Patriots a 24-20 lead, and the team’s defense forced a turnover on downs with under two minutes remaining. Jacksonville’s offense never got the ball back after that.

Fournette turned in a decent performance in the game, with 24 carries for 76 yards, and one touchdown. He was playing on a sprained ankle, which may have hampered his production a bit. Either way, he was emotional after the loss, as he was seen talking to Patriots defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois on the field while players were shaking hands. Fournette shed a few tears and was seen wiping them off his face as he chatted it up with the Patriots veteran.

Fournette wasn’t the only Jaguars player to shed a tear, either. Bortles was seen crying on the sideline after Dion Lewis sealed the game with an 18-yard run for a first down.