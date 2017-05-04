Leonard Fournette cashed in big-time after being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The LSU product landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which amounted to a pretty sweet contract for him. His projected signing bonus alone will be worth roughly $17 million.

Fournette is already putting the money to good use, apparently.

He took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a video of him surprising his mom with a brand-new white Mercedes he bought for her, and she was pretty pumped about it.

Fournette wasted no time with the gift, and didn’t even wait until Mother’s Day.