While the current trend among NFL running backs is to be a bit lighter and more athletic, Leonard Fournette looks to be the exception, as he was the biggest at the Scouting Combine’s weigh-in by a considerable margin.

The LSU product weighed in at 240 pounds on Wednesday — a full six pounds more than the next-largest RB (Florida State’s Freddie Stevenson, 234 pounds). After Stevenson, Oklahoma’s Samaje Perrine, Texas’ D’onta Foreman and Pittsburgh’s James Conner all weighed in at 233 pounds, so it’s clear that Fournette is considerably bigger than all of them.

In comparison, Eddie Lacy weighed in at 231 pounds at the Scouting Combine, but put on some weight once he got to the NFL. And Fournette, to his credit, will likely run somewhere around a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, and should show off his agility in the other drills as well.

We haven’t seen a running back that has been this large coming out of college have success at the pro level in a long time — which is why he’s drawn some comparisons to Lacy — but Fournette could be the exception, given the agility and breakaway speed he possesses.

Fournette still projects to be a top-ten pick, and if he’s able to shine at the other Combine drills, he could easily sneak into the top five.