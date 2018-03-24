The late-game decision making by Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and his team during Saturday’s Elite 8 game against Michigan has been called into question, and rightfully so.

The Seminoles missed a shot in the game’s waning seconds, and a Wolverines player hauled in the rebound with roughly 10 seconds remaining. Florida State trailed by only four points (58-54) at the time, yet for some reason, the team elected not to foul.

It was a curious decision nonetheless, and Hamilton was asked about it by CBS Sports’ Dana Jacobsen afterward. He apparently was not happy about her question, though.

Jacobsen asked Hamilton about why he elected not to foul, and the Seminoles head coach seemed surprised by the question.

“What are you talking about?” Hamilton replied.

She then clarified what she meant, and that’s when Hamilton got a bit testy with her.

“You think that the game came down to the final seconds of the game?” Hamilton questioned.

Jacobsen then asked the question again, and Hamilton finally offered a more definitive answer.

“The game was over,” Hamilton said. He then nearly walked out of the interview, but eventually turned back toward Jacobsen.

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton on the decision not to foul with 11 seconds remaining.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IxlWNnuPRa — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 25, 2018

Hamilton did eventually give a statement about the game as a whole, but he nearly cut that interview incredibly short.