Leonte Carroo is battling for the No. 4 wide receiver spot with the Dolphins. He’s not a lock to win that job, or even make the team according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins drafted Carroo in the third round last season, with the No. 86 pick. In his rookie season, Carroo caught just three passes, two in the season opener. It’s not unheard of for a third-round pick to be cut before his second season. However, the Dolphins traded their sixth-round pick (186th overall) in 2016 and third- and fourth-round picks in 2017 to get Carroo out of Rutgers.

It turns out the Dolphins got that No. 186 pick back in another trade last year and they used that pick on Jakeem Grant, who Carroo might have to compete with to stay on the team. Grant was used mostly as a returner last season, but the Dolphins are trying to work him out at receiver.

The Dolphins took a big step forward in 2016, but if trading away those picks for Carroo turns out to be a mistake, it could cause a little plateau in their progress in a couple of years.