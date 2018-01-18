It’s been roughly a year-and-a-half since Les Miles was fired as head coach of the LSU football team, and it appears that he’s become a bit out of touch with reality.

The 64-year-old retired head coach was recently introduced to a fidget spinner, and it was quickly made clear that he had no idea what it was. Not only did Miles not really know how to use it, but he had also never seen one before.

The Players’ Tribune came up with the idea to lock Miles in a room with a fidget spinner, and this video shows the hilarity that resulted from it.

It wasn’t as good as when Miles ate grass during a game, but it was still entertaining nonetheless.