LeSean McCoy echoed teammate Sammy Watkins’ assessment of the team’s problems on Friday.

A day after Watkins said the Bills need a culture change, McCoy told ESPN.com that discipline has been one of the Bills’ problems.

“So the talent is definitely here. It’s the small part about being disciplined as a team. There’s no reason why we should be high on penalties,” McCoy said.

The Bills (7-8) were called for the eighth-most accepted penalties this season with 112 according to NFLPenalties.com.

Among teams with losing records, the Bills have the highest point differential. They’ve scored 41 more points than their opponents, but still won’t make the playoffs for the 17th straight year.

“Every game we’re in that we lose, we’re in a dogfight,” McCoy said.

McCoy, with 1,257 rushing yards, is 11 yards behind Le’Veon Bell for the AFC rushing lead. He and Titans running back DeMarco Murray, who has 1,266 yards, can pass Bell Sunday because the Steelers running back will rest with Pittsburgh locked into the No. 3 playoff seed.

For McCoy to get a chance to rest in Week 17 one of these years, it sounds like there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in Buffalo.