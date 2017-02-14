Five running backs made Pro Football Focus’s list of the top 101 NFL players in 2016.

LeSean McCoy, who ran for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns, was not one of them.

He’s not happy about it, according to NFL.com.

@PFF u guys suck … a bunch of nerds who never played a lick of football in your whole life. — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) February 13, 2017

Even if the people who grade every play for PFF wear pocket protectors and taped-up glasses while never donning shoulder pads, the grades are verified by the Pro Coaches Network according to the site.

McCoy was sixth in the league in rushing yards and led everyone who ran for more than 1,000 yards with 5.4 yards per carry. He also caught 50 passes for 356 yards. Ezekiel Elliott, David Johnson, Le’Veon Bell, Jay Ajayi and Jordan Howard were the running backs who made the list.

Even if McCoy made the top 101, it wouldn’t have ended the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought. That probably should concern McCoy more than what those “nerds” think.