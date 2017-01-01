The Buffalo Bills’ season was going to end on a sour note either way, but it got worse Sunday when star running back LeSean McCoy went down with a serious injury against the New York Jets.

McCoy needed a cart to take him off the field.

Various media members talked about the scene:

LeSean McCoy suffered an ankle injury and is officially out for rest of game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

Not good for Buffalo, as LeSean McCoy was just carted to the locker room at MetLife stadium due to injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2017

LeSean McCoy has been carted to the locker room and is out for the game. #BUFvsNYJ https://t.co/nUIhb21rCh — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2017

Cart carrying LeSean McCoy (lower right leg injury) making its way to Bills' locker room… https://t.co/PQR0ngwIZa pic.twitter.com/c4IBBTNjIC — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 1, 2017

This is a terrible situation for the Bills—the team had benched quarterback Tyrod Taylor today to make sure he doesn’t enter next year injured (for money reasons, but it still applies here).

Now the team might have a serious injury on its hands with Shady, who had rushed for 1,257 yards and 13 touchdowns this year despite the overall putrid showing by the team.

Sunday, Shady had only carried the ball five times for 10 yards, though he figured to be a heavy part of the game plan with EJ Manuel under center.

Facing a coaching change and various other tasks this offseason, the Bills didn’t want to enter it without arguably their best offensive player healthy. This one will be looked at as an example of what can happen when a non-playoff team risks its stars in games that don’t matter.

Stay turned for updates on the situation.